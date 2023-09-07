US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

SEATTLE — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said. The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Rapinoe, a Redding, California native, has been with Seattle's OL Reign since 2013 and signed an extension through the 2023 season earlier this year. Rapinoe had a record season in 2022. She set the club record for the most consecutive games with either a goal or an assist, seven games. Overall, she finished the season with seven goals and four assists, tieing the record for the club in both categories.

Rapinoe is only one of four OL Reign players to surpass 100 appearances for the club.

“It’s emotional. I think it's inevitable we all knew it was going to be happening at some point,” said Jen Barnes, owner of Rough and Tumble Pub in Ballard.

Rough and Tumble Pub is the hometown spot for the OL Reign and where people can watch Megan Rapinoe take the pitch.

“What she's done for Seattle and women’s sports in Seattle specifically for the Reign is huge. She’s been here as one of the three original players. The OL Reign team and Seattle sports would not be the same without Megan,” Barnes said.

On Saturday, the OL Reign announced they will commemorate Rapinoe's career at its final match of the regular season at Lumen Field on October 6 against the Washington Spirit.

In addition to her accomplishments on the field, Rapinoe is known for using her voice to be a force of change. In July 2022, Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, becoming the first soccer player to receive the award and one of just six female athletes or coaches.

Rapinoe was at the forefront of establishing equal pay for the United States Women’s National Team. In February, the U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to pay men and women equally in all exhibition games, or friendlies, and tournaments.

“She used her privilege and her power in a way that not all athletes do. It's changed so much more than just women athletes in soccer. It's taken it so much further,” Barnes said.

While Rapinoe’s time on the field is coming to an end, her impact is lasting for former and current women’s soccer players.

“Ever since I was a little kid. We've always heard of Megan Rapinoe. She's always had a really big impact on the sport. Everyone knows who she is,” said Lyra Young, who’s a fan and has played soccer most of her life.

“Coming out of collegiate soccer it was exciting to see her impact on future generations. It’s really great to see what she’s done to build up the NWSL or help build it up and what younger generations are able to do now,” Leslie Langley, fan and former collegiate soccer player said.

Rapinoe’s work off the field is also leaving a legacy, especially her visibility and work for LGBTQ rights.

“She used her platform as such an influential soccer player to raise people up and raise LGBTQ people up and make sure everyone is supported,” Young said.