Solai Washington, 17, on summer break from Chamblee High soccer to play at World Cup with Jamaica

The 17-year-old rising senior was Georgia's player of the year last season. Now she's representing Jamaica at the Women's World Cup.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Fresh off scoring four goals in Chamblee's 9-0 Georgia Class 5A state championship game victory, 17-year-old Solai Washington took the obvious next step - World Cup.

Washington made her debut Sunday in Sydney for Jamaica, whom she is representing at the 2023 Women's World Cup, which is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Quite the summer abroad.

Washington came on in the 70th minute and helped the Reggae Girlz close out the final 27 minutes and secure a point in a 0-0 draw with France

"Surreal experience. Getting my World Cup Debut at just 17! Ready for more!!!" she tweeted after the match.

Washington is a serious talent - she's already committed to Duke, one of the top women's soccer programs in the country, and last school year she was named the Georgia state player of the year.

“Solai is so deserving of this award,” her Chamblee coach Carley Miles said back in June. “She works harder than most people which shows on the pitch. Her fierce presence on the field certainly helps, but her gracious and humble attitude is what is taking her as far as she is going. I cannot wait to watch her on the World Cup stage next month!”

AP Photographer Rick Rycroft snapped a shot of Solai tussling with France's Kenza Dali - a 31-year-old who was ranked as one of the best players in England's women's pro league last year.

If you're interested in catching Solai in action, Jamaica's next match is against Panama in Perth at 8:30 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. locally) on Saturday.