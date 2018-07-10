Dawsonville native Chase Elliott earned his second Monster Energy Cup victory on Sunday, prevailing over the field at the Gander Outdoors 400 in Delaware.

As his reward for winning, Elliott has subsequently advanced to the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs, which still has six more races on the docket—including Talladega (next week) and Miami (season finale on Nov. 18).

The eight contenders for the Monster Energy Cup include:

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Kyle Busch

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Joey Logano

5. Chase Elliott

6. Kurt Busch

7. Brad Keselowski

8. Ryan Blaney

Sunday's race in Dover had its fair share of yellow caution flags, which partially explains how the 22-year-old Elliott was able to capture the checkered flag.

Elliott, the son of racing legend Bill Elliott, only led for 11 of the 400 laps—eclipsed by Harvick (286 laps), Aric Almirola (64) and Kyle Busch (21 laps) in that category.

However, in the end, Elliott had enough finesse and power to secure the crucial victory.

Here’s the video of the si-reen from our local sports reporter group, @NGSportsLink! #di9



https://t.co/GesNPyq6Xe — Dawsonville Pool Room (@DawsonPoolRoom) October 7, 2018

Amid the glow of victory, the city of Dawsonville celebrated Elliott's triumph in a quirky manner, sounding off its very-loud siren system right after the furious finish, an alarm typically reserved for emergency situations.

But since Sunday marked Elliott's second career win, the townspeople have likely gotten used to the siren call during NASCAR races.

It's fair to wonder, though: What will be Dawsonville's visceral reaction ... if Elliott wins the Monster Energy Cup next month?

