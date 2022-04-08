48-year-old Georgia Tech alum nails hole-in-one at The Masters

Making the moment all the better, Stewart Cink was able to celebrate with his son.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Stewart Cink, a 48-year-old Georgia Tech alum who has maintained a residence in metro Atlanta, hit the shot of the day Friday at The Masters in Augusta with a hole-in-one.

Cink hit the shot at the Par-3 16th hole, lofting his shot onto the green before it caught the slope and rolled about 40 feet into the bottom of the cup.

Making the moment all the better, Cink was able to celebrate with his son, who is acting as his caddie at the tournament this week.

A good day to have your son on the bag. #themasters pic.twitter.com/qkOH9EPXHT — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

Cink for many years maintained a residence in Duluth, in Gwinnett County. There were reports in 2020 he was looking to sell his property, though, so it's not clear he still lives in the metro Atlanta area.

He grew up in Huntsville, Alabama and then went to Georgia Tech in the mid-90s, playing on the Yellow Jackets golf team and graduating in 1995.

Cink has never won The Masters, with his best finish coming in 2008 at third place. His only major win is the 2009 British Open.