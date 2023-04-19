Stockbridge High football star to attend North Carolina State University

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge High football star Jayden "Duke" Scott announced Wednesday that he will attend North Carolina State University.
The class of 2024 running back is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals and has 25 total reported offers, including from North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Rutgers.
Last year Stockbridge went 7-0 in their regional play before reaching the Elite 8 of the GHSA Class AAAA playoffs, where they lost to Savannah's Benedictine Military School.
Scott ran for over 100 yards per game, according to the Stockbridge MaxPreps page.