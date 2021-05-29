Gwinnett Stripers jersey ticketed for Baseball Hall of Fame

Uniform honors frontline workers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Friday night's Gwinnett Stripers game was successful both on and off the field.

The Braves' AAA affiliate defeated the Memphis Redbirds 8-2 in a game shortened by rain. The team also wore specially designed jerseys honoring about 700 local frontline workers who helped the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a bonus, the jersey worn by Sean Kazmar Jr., whose remarkable journey has captivated baseball fans nationwide, will be sent to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Kazmar Jr., 36, has spent nine of his 17 seasons in professional baseball with the Atlanta Braves organization. He holds Triple-A Gwinnett career records for games played, at-bats, hits, total bases, doubles, runs, and RBI. Kazmar has twice been called up to Atlanta, both this season.