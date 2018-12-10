ST. FRANCIS @ PINECREST ACADEMY
WHEN: Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST
WEB: 11Alive.com | Facebook Live
ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS (2-4)
Head Coach: Frank Barden
2018 Status: The Knights' last three games have yielded an average differential of 32 points
State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)
2017 Record: 5-5
2017 Legacy: St. Francis had a good finishing kick, winning three of its final four games
PINECREST PALADINS (3-3)
Head Coach: Terance Mathis
2018 Status: The Paladins have already reached the 30-point threshold three times
State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)
2017 Record: 1-9
2017 Legacy: Pinecrest dropped its final nine games, including a 28-23 defeat to St. Francis
Twitter Nation has spoken, in terms of dictating which Friday matchup would be the "Game Of The Week" for 11Alive Sports and #Team11—one of Atlanta's most popular hashtags during the football season.
The Week 8 winner: St.Francis-Pinecrest Academy prevailed over the other four options, accounting for more than 48 percent of the final votes.