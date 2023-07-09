Atlanta's Coco Gauff shares how grandmother inspires her

At 19 years old, Gauff is a tennis superstar. She says her grandmother helps keep her grounded.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — At 19 years old, Atlanta native Coco Gauff is heading to her first U.S. Open Finals. Although she's renowned for her success in tennis, she's equally recognized for her advocacy on important topics. She said her grandmother significantly influenced her views.

The young tennis phenom is going viral for her post-match news conferences. In a clip circulating the internet, she shares how she uses her platform to speak up and the challenges her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, faced.

"She's one of the main reasons I use my platform the way I do and why I feel so comfortable speaking out," Gauff said earlier this week.

The tennis superstar explained to the press that her grandmother was the first Black person to attend then-Seacrest High School in Delray Beach, Florida. The school is now known as Atlantic Community High School.

"She was chosen to integrate that high school. She had to deal with a lot of stuff," Gauff said.

Nodding to history-maker Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to integrate an all-white elementary school in the South. Gauff acknowledged de-segregating a school was a process - one that her grandmother lived through.

She said her grandmother dealt with racial injustice and societal pressures.

"That's why I always say I like to know everyone's perspective," Gauff said. "Some people are raised in a certain environment and they don't know any other way. She taught me to approach every situation with kindness and understanding."

When one views life through that lens, it's easy to stay grounded, Gauff said.

"For her to go through what she did during that time, I think what I do - like putting out a tweet or saying a speech - is so easy compared to that," Gauff said. "She always reminds me that I'm a person first instead of an athlete."

Watch the full clip below: