Coco Gauff once attended the US Open when she was 8. Now at 19, she's a US Open champion

NEW YORK — In 2012, Coco Gauff danced inside at Flushing Meadows at the age of 8 one day dreaming she could conquer the stage and one day become a Grand Slam champion.

Fast forward 11 years later, and the 19-year-old Gauff stood in front of nearly 24,000 cheering tennis fans as a U.S. Open champion -- the first American teen since Serena Williams to accomplish the impressive feat.

In a video posted by US Open Tennis now trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, a young Gauff is shown in the upper deck at the U.S. Open with her family dancing to the song "Call me Maybe" before it cuts over to Gauff's final shot over Aryna Sabalenka to capture the momentous win.

Coco Gauff went from being a kid in the stands to a US Open champion.



Anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/1kce1ANO6E — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

This video from Bleacher Report shows the full video of the 8-year-old Gauff dancing at the U.S. Open.