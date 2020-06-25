Metro Atlanta to host pro tennis tournament with fans next week

The DraftKings All-American Team Cup takes place July 3 through July 5 at Life Time Fitness in Peachtree Corners.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta will host the first American pro tennis tournament with fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The DraftKings All-American Team Cup takes place July 3 through July 5 at Life Time Fitness in Peachtree Corners.

According to the event website, the tournament features the top eight American male players, broken out into two teams.

Former UGA All-American John Isner will be a team captain, as will Frances Tiafoe. The winning team will present a $10,000 check to Folded Flag Foundation and receive the Team Cup trophy.

Each session will welcome a limited amount of fans, who will be seated based on recommended social distancing guidelines.

All fans must have their temperature taken and complete the CDC’s symptom questionnaire upon arriving. Masks are not required, but can be provided upon request.

For information on scheduling, players and tickets, click here