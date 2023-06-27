Here's who is playing in the 2023 Atlanta Open tennis tournament

The tournament itself will be held from July 22 until July 30.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Open has announced who is set to play in the 2023 tennis tournament at Atlantic Station.

Among those in attendance will be top-ranked American Taylor Fritz, who is currently ranked 9th in the world. Defending champion Alex de Minaur will also be returning, along with Atlanta native Ben Shelton, Japan's Kei Nishikori, and six-time Atlanta Open champion John Isner.

“We’re thrilled to bring another strong field of players to the Atlanta Open,” said Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director. “American tennis continues its resurgence, and having seven Americans from the top-100 rankings scheduled to play in the Atlanta Open field is so exciting. Atlanta is a great tennis city and we can’t wait for the tournament next month.”

In addition, there will be a women's Sunday Showdown competition, delivered by UPS, featuring Atlanta native Coco Gauff facing off against Leylah Fernandez.

Players with current world ranking

Nuno Borges POR 68

Alexander Bublik KAZ 26

Maxime Cressy USA 55

Alex de Minaur AUS 16

Daniel Evans GBR 30

Taylor Fritz USA 9

Marcos Giron USA 63

Ugo Humbert FRA 38

Constant Lestienne FRA 73

Adrian Mannarino FRA 43

Mackenzie McDonald USA 64

Brandon Nakashima USA 51

Yoshihito Nishioka JPN 27

Kei Nishikori JPN 48

Max Purcell AUS 62

Ben Shelton USA 35

Jordan Thompson AUS 71

J.J. Wolf USA 46

Yibing Wu CHN 59

What to know about tickets

Premium seating, individual session, and weeklong tickets, which include the women’s Sunday Showdown are on sale now and available online here.