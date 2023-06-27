Here's who is playing in the 2023 Atlanta Open tennis tournament

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Open has announced who is set to play in the 2023 tennis tournament at Atlantic Station.
The tournament itself will be held from July 22 until July 30.
Among those in attendance will be top-ranked American Taylor Fritz, who is currently ranked 9th in the world. Defending champion Alex de Minaur will also be returning, along with Atlanta native Ben Shelton, Japan's Kei Nishikori, and six-time Atlanta Open champion John Isner.
“We’re thrilled to bring another strong field of players to the Atlanta Open,” said Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director. “American tennis continues its resurgence, and having seven Americans from the top-100 rankings scheduled to play in the Atlanta Open field is so exciting. Atlanta is a great tennis city and we can’t wait for the tournament next month.”
In addition, there will be a women's Sunday Showdown competition, delivered by UPS, featuring Atlanta native Coco Gauff facing off against Leylah Fernandez.
Players with current world ranking
- Nuno Borges POR 68
- Alexander Bublik KAZ 26
- Maxime Cressy USA 55
- Alex de Minaur AUS 16
- Daniel Evans GBR 30
- Taylor Fritz USA 9
- Marcos Giron USA 63
- Ugo Humbert FRA 38
- Constant Lestienne FRA 73
- Adrian Mannarino FRA 43
- Mackenzie McDonald USA 64
- Brandon Nakashima USA 51
- Yoshihito Nishioka JPN 27
- Kei Nishikori JPN 48
- Max Purcell AUS 62
- Ben Shelton USA 35
- Jordan Thompson AUS 71
- J.J. Wolf USA 46
- Yibing Wu CHN 59
What to know about tickets
Premium seating, individual session, and weeklong tickets, which include the women’s Sunday Showdown are on sale now and available online here.
Children 12 years old and younger will also be able to get in free for the qualifying matches on Saturday and Sunday mornings. However, the Sunday Showdown is not included.