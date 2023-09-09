Celebrities from around the world congratulate Coco Gauff after US Open win

Along with the celebrities in attendance, big names from all over are showing their love and support for Gauff's win.

ATLANTA — After 19-year-old tennis superstar Coco Gauff captured her first Grand Slam title by winning the U.S. Open on Saturday, reactions are pouring in across the world for the Atlanta native.

Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to capture the win in front of a home crowd that featured celebrities such as Kevin Durant, Nicole Kidman and Spike Lee in attendance, all cheering on the U.S.-born Gauff.

Reactions after Coco Gauff wins US Open

Former President Barack Obama was one of the first to take to X to congratulate Gauff on the win.

Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023

Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted on X with a picture of her, the former president and Gauff, telling her how proud she is of her.

So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023

Georgia Tech graduate and rising tennis star Christopher Eubanks posted photos on X of him and Gauff on ESPN's U.S. Open set to tell her congratulations.

No one more deserving than you! Congratulations Champ 🏆😭 @CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/f4lqyjkdr3 — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) September 9, 2023