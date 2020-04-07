x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

tennis

Team captain in All-American Team Cup tennis tournament tests positive for COVID-19

Tennis pro Frances Tiafoe was tested either just before or upon arrival in Atlanta and had passed daily temperature tests, tournament officials said.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Frances Tiafoe, captain of one of the teams competing in this weekend's Draft Kings All-American Team Cup professional tennis tournament being played in Peachtree Corners, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to tournament officials, Tiafoe was tested either prior to or upon arrival in Atlanta and has passed daily temperature tests.

"Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive," said a statement from a tournament spokesman. "Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event."                    

Event organizers said they have started deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, as well as enacted protocols for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta to host pro tennis tournament with fans

"This situation is extremely disappointing as we all believed we were taking the necessary precautions both before and upon our arrival here in metro Atlanta, and of course once on the ground at the event," Tiafoe said in a statement. "Now, I've begun the quarantine protocol, as advised by the event medical staff, and I'm just sorry I won't be able to complete my play here.”

Officials said Atlanta-native Christopher Eubanks will replace Tiafoe for the remainder of the event.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily case increase third-highest on record

The tournament is being played through Sunday, July 5, at LifeTime Athletic and Tennis in Peachtree Corners.

Television coverage of the Draft Kings All-American Team Cup tournament continues on Tennis Channel at noon on Saturday.

MORE HEADLINES | 

Kimberly Guilfoyle - Trump campaign member and Trump Jr's girlfriend - tests positive for COVID-19

Public health data show no evidence that protests caused current spike in COVID-19 infections

Did Alabama COVID-19 parties really happen? Health officials can't confirm

Fulton, Gwinnett Cobb County see bulk of new COVID-19 cases

Ahead of July 4th, COVID-19 cases rising the highest among 18 to 29-year-olds

MARTA to begin giving out free masks at stations