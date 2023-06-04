The Braves are firing on all cylinders after sweeping the Cardinals | Locked On Braves

It's been a good first week for the Atlanta Braves, who bring momentum home to face the Padres in their home opener.

ATLANTA — When Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried was removed from his start last weekend due to a hamstring injury, it could have been a disaster for the team. But the 2023 season has started off well for the Braves despite having such a high-profile player immediately hitting the IL.

They opened the season, winning two out of three against the Nationals in Washington, D.C., then headed out to St. Louis and easily swept a pretty good Cardinals team.

So how are they doing it? Host Jake Mastroianni of the Locked On Braves discussed what’s working for the Braves on his show.

The team is firing on all cylinders. The pitching, the defense, and the offense are top-notch right now.

Mastroianni said about the offense, “I want to talk about the work they’ve done at the beginning of games. 25 of the Braves’ 32 runs scored this year have come in the first four innings of a game.” He added, “They’re getting out to hot starts allowing the starters to settle into a game. Especially a lot of the younger pitchers the Braves are using.”

Another big key for the Braves so far? Young pitchers like Dylan Dodd and Bryce Elder are stepping it up. Elder, who was was Triple-A Gwinnett’s starter on March 31, had to step in for the injured Fried in a spot start on Wednesday and did well. He didn’t give up a run in six innings, only gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out six. And Dodd combined with Elder to hold the Cardinals to one run across 11 innings pitched.

Elder said about his performance against the Cardinals, “A little rough early, some early game jitters. Once I settled in, I felt good, kind of got in a groove, so I was pleased with it.”

As for the offense, Matt Olson had a massive game against the Cardinals on Wednesday, smacking three extra-base hits—two doubles and his third homer of the season—to help lead the Braves to a 5-2 win.

Olson said about the Braves sweep, “It’s a really good team over there, and to be able to sweep them, it felt like we were kind of clicking on all cylinders, really, between pitching, defense, offense, and really just trying to ride that momentum.”

And we can’t forget about the defense. Eddie Rosario nailed Paul Goldschmidt at the plate on Wednesday after Goldschmidt tried to score from first, and that play helped relax Elder and aided them in their victory.

The Braves dominated the Cardinals in all three games and held the lead in 26 out of 27 innings. Now they return home to face the San Diego Padres in a four-game set with Spencer Strider set to start in their home opener.

The Padres had a big offseason and are many of people’s favorites to make some noise in the National League West division. But the Braves are no slouches. They were picked by the Locked On MLB hosts as the #1 preseason team in MLB, and so far, they’re proving why they were chosen.

This hot start has opened the gap in the early going of the National League East standings. Right now, the Braves are the only team with a record above .500, and they’re currently two and a half games ahead of both the Mets and the Marlins.