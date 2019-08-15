ATLANTA — It’s not the LSU tiger, it’s not the Stanford tree, and it definitely, definitely is not a Florida gator.

No, only one mascot could truly be the best in college football, and Sports Illustrated is making it at least semi-official: it’s Uga.

The Georgia bulldog tops a list published this week of best college football mascots, beating the likes of the Oregon duck and the live Texas longhorn, Bevo.

“Georgia’s line of pure white English bulldogs, no on No. 10, has been a staple of the mascot landscape since 1956,” SI writes.

Georgia Bulldogs' Uga through the years The very first Uga, seen in 1966. Uga VII, seen in 2007. Uga VIII, seen in 2010. Uga IX, seen in 2013. Uga X, seen in 2017.

Some of UGA’s SEC rivals also featured on the list (below UGA, obviously) – LSU’s Mike the Tiger ranked third, South Carolina’s Cocky the Gamecock was seventh, and Tennessee’s Smokey, a bluetick coonhound, was 10th.

But everyone knows you don’t mess with Uga, as former Auburn player Robert Baker surely remembers.

