Thunderbirds give two flyover performances at 104th running of Indy 500

The Thunderbirds flew over the track after "The National Anthem" and "Back Home Again" at the 2020 Indy 500.
Credit: Tony Gaver
The Thunderbirds flew over IMS at the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 as the Singing Surgeons were singing "The National Anthem."

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The flyover has become one of the iconic pre-race traditions for the Indianapolis 500 and though this year looked a little different at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the flyover didn't disappoint.

Viewers at home not only got to see one but two flyovers leading up to the start of the race. The first happened right after the "The National Anthem," which was sung this year by the Singing Surgeons. 

You can watch their performance below: 

Although fans couldn't see the flyover in person, they were just as impressed watching it from home. 

The second happened as Jim Cornelison was finishing up "Back Home Again in Indiana."

Some comments on the flyover included: "Chills," "That's so awesome," and "Goosebumps... always, every time!" 

"You guys... this flyover from @AFThunderbirds at the end of "Back Home Again in Indiana" was just so cool," 13News' Sports Reporter Taylor Tannebaum wrote in her tweet. 

The Thunderbirds shared stills of the moment on their Twitter page.  

"It was an honor to perform the flyover for the 104th Indy 500 today! Good luck to all the racers," the Thunderbirds tweeted alongside their photos.  

