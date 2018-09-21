ATLANTA -- For the Tour Championship at historic East Lake Golf Club, the tournament winner typically takes a back seat to the FedEx Cup seasonal champion, notoriety-wise.

However, the opposite may hold true this weekend, now that Tiger Woods is halfway home to collecting his first tournament title in five years.

On Friday, Woods weathered a series of early struggles and scrambles before making a strong charge on the back nine.

The result: Tiger carded a 2-under 68, good enough for a first-place tie with Justin Rose (7-under overall).

Consequently, Rose and Woods will be paired together for Saturday's third round.

Despite the pristine conditions at East Lake (sunny skies, little wind resistance), the course played longer, and ostensibly tougher, than the opening round.

As such, Woods had difficulty matching the efficiency and precision of Thursday's round, posting substantially lower percentages with "Driving Accuracy" and "Greens In Regulation."

What saved the round? Excluding the brutal double bogey on the 16th hole, Woods capitalized on numerous scramble situations, often converting certain bogeys into pars ... and burying every doable birdie attempt from within 25 feet.

Woods notched a better score on Thursday, compared to Friday; but this might have been a more gratifying experience, since Tiger could have easily ceded four or five strokes to leaderboard elites, such as Rose (67 on the day), Rory McIlroy (5-under overall), Jon Rahm (4-under), Justin Thomas (4-under) and Thursday co-leader Rickie Fowler (3-under overall).

Woods tallied five tournament victories during the 2013 season. For that superb campaign, the iconic golfer also led the PGA Tour in scoring and monies earned.

The following years, however, haven't been so kind, with Woods battling a slew of debilitating injuries during this period (particularly back and knee maladies), while also dealing with personal issues.

But none of this matters in the present, with Woods on the brink of adding another chapter to his ever-growing golfing legacy.

Even if Woods wins the Tour Championship, he remains a prohibitive long shot to claim the FedEx Cup title.

Tiger would need a long list of events to pull off the double coup of tourney victor and seasonal champion.

