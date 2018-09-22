ATLANTA–On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves made good on their vow to end the club's postseason drought of five years.

On Sunday, Tiger Woods can follow up on a similar mission (same city as the Braves), ending his own five-year drought of professional tournament titles.

And the way things are progressing, Sunday's round might feel more like a coronation than a stress test at the highest level.

Why is that? On this day, Woods had no golfing peer at the third round of the Tour Championship, pacing historic East Lake Golf Club with a blistering round of 5-under 65.

Within this monumental success, Tiger recaptured previous days of dominance by posting birdies on six of the first seven holes.

TIGER'S ON THE PROWL, FOLKS pic.twitter.com/hSFaedakPf — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 22, 2018

As such, instead of entering Friday and Saturday's play sharing the lead atop the leaderboard (Day 1 with Rickie Fowler, Day 2 with Justin Rose), Woods (12-under overall) has a firm grip on first place after 54 holes, leading the aforementioned Rose and Rory McIlroy by three strokes (9-under).

Woods and Rose played were matched in Saturday's final pairing, and the same might hold true for Sunday's final round, depending on the Rose-McIlroy tiebreaker

For more insight on Tiger's magical round of 65, stay tuned into 11Alive News and 11Alive.com.

© 2018 WXIA