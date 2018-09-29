There's no way to sugarcoat it.

The United States is running out of time, and opportunities, in its quest to reverse one of the most baffling trends in golf history.

It's been 25 years since the U.S. squad last won the Ryder Cup–one of the most coveted trophies in team sports–on European soil; and the way things are progressing, that status likely won't change this weekend in France.

On Saturday, before a raucous crowd at Le Golf National in Paris, the Europeans captured five of the eight total points from eight different matches, placing the team just 4 1/2 points shy of a Ryder Cup victory (current score: 10-6).

The Eruos posted a similarly stellar 5-3 victory on Friday, which included a 4-0 sweep in the afternoon foursomes.

For this three-day golf extravaganza, there are 28 total matches, with opportunities to claim one full point or 1/2-point for each outing. In the event of a 14-all tie come Sunday night, the defending-champion Americans would maintain possession of the Ryder Cup.

Here's the math breakdown: For the 12 singles matches on Sunday, the U.S. would need a minimum of eight points to upend the Europeans–either through eight victories ... or a crazy combination of victories and multiple tie scenarios (read: zero margin for error).

Here's the history lesson: In Ryder Cup history, the hosting team has rarely squandered a lead of four points or more on the final day.

The lone recent example involves the Americans, who blew the same 10-6 lead in suburban Chicago and ended up losing 14 1/2 to 13 1/2.

SATURDAY MORNING RESULTS

EUROPE

Sergio Garcia/Rory McIlroy over Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka ... 2 and 1

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood over Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed ... 4 and 3

Paul Casey/Tyrell Hatton over Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler ... 3 and 2

USA

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas over Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm ... 2 and 1

The Americans will need to come up clutch in Sunday's 12 singles matches to win the #RyderCup



Read more: https://t.co/0qodfaKW8W pic.twitter.com/EoYdW8Qd5k — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 29, 2018

SATURDAY AFTERNOON RESULTS

EUROPE

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood over Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau ... 5 and 4

Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson over Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson ... 2 and 1

USA

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas over Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy ... 4 and 3

Webb Simpson/Bubba Watson over Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren ... 3 and 2

FIVE OBSERVATIONS FROM RYDER CUP SATURDAY

1. The Americans owe a debt of gratitude to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas for winning three of the four matches in the first two days. If this dynamic pairing had been anything short of stellar ... the Euros would easily have 11 or 12 points by now.

2. Tiger Woods has performed well during isolated moments, essentially keeping the ball in play and giving his teammates a chance to pick up the slack.

However, Tiger's short game has been a major hindrance to the Americans' cause, contributing to Woods' 0-3 record for the first two days.

3. I found it curious that U.S. captain Jim Furyk signed off on Woods playing back-to-back round of 18 holes on Saturday, allowing for possible fatigue later in the day. (Reminder: Woods wasn't even a lock for a full season of tournaments last winter, due to chronic back issues.)

The predictable result for the afternoon match: Woods and DeChambeau were knocked out after only 14 holes.

4. Furyk has no choice but to move his hottest players (Thomas, Spieth, Koepka, Finau, Fowler) to the front of the participation line for Sunday, in hopes of stoking a furious rally from the get-go.

Within that strategy, it's possible that Woods, Watson, DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson might be playing inconsequential matches later in the day–on the presumption of an early Euros victory.

5. The U.S team might have brought its greatest collection of individual talent to this year's Ryder Cup, but that status only holds so much water, when factored against the frenetic, futbol-esque crowds and the Euros' tremendous chemistry before, during and after the matches.

Bottom line: It would take a miracle for the U.S. squad to emerge victorious by Sunday's end. That beautiful course in Paris, full of daunting pin placements, tends to favor consistent shot-making over desperate haymakers.

