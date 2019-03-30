Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy arguably stand as the two biggest names in golf today.

Until Saturday, though, the pair of Nike darlings had never squared off, one-on-one, in match-play competition – including the famed Ryder Cup.

For this weekend's World Golf Championship event (Dell Technologies Match Play tournament), Woods held off McIlroy's late charge to win his Round of 16 matchup, 2 & 1.

In match-play lingo, Tiger had a two-hole lead after 17 holes ... rendering the 18th as irrelevant.

Things were all square (after four holes) until Woods seized the lead with a birdie at the par-4 5th.

Woods' approach shot landed just a few feet from the hole, forcing McIlroy to bury his longer birdie attempt (missed).

Woods notched another birdie on the next hole, despite playing shorter than McIlroy on the opening two shots.

And at the 10th, Woods created the greatest separation of the day ... by merely holding his ground.

Woods settled for par on the tricky 368-yard layout, whereas McIlroy picked the wrong time to card his first bogey.

McIlroy would take honors for the 12th and 13th holes, but Woods didn't relent much after that.

As such, Tiger has advanced the WGC's quarterfinal round, taking on Lucas Bjerregaard – the No. 50 seed for this week's tourney.

This marks a good time for Woods to be peaking.

The Masters tournament starts in 12 days, and Tiger ranks third on VegasInsider.com's odds chart (12/1 bet to win), trailing only McIlroy (8/1) and Dustin Johnson (10/1).

