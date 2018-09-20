ATLANTA—Tiger Woods has gotten off to a flying start at the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, carding a 5-under 65 on Thursday, currently good enough for first place (tied with Rickie Fowler).

Woods has 14 major titles and 79 career victories on his professional resume, but the iconic golfer also hasn't won a tournament in five years.

But in good health and seemingly feeling great about his game, in advance of next week's Ryder Cup event, Woods certainly has a better-than-average chance at winning this weekend's prestigious tournament.

Woods launched his prolific round with a humbling bogey on the 1st hole, but it would serve as his only blemish of the afternoon. Pars for the Holes 2 through 4 eventually paved the way for birdies at 5 and 6.

At the 5th hole, Woods was staring at a 26-foot birdie opportunity, but the putt required an extra ooomph of firmness, since there was a slight rise on the green right off the bat.

In the end, though, Woods coolly drained the putt and returned to level par for the tournament.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

At No. 6, Woods nailed a similar-in-length putt for birdie, thanks to some solid shot-making leading up to the putt on the par-5 hole.

That hole also represented a good microcosm of Woods' day overall, with the 42-year-old reaching the 75-percent-or-higher percentile for both "driving accuracy" and "greens in regulation."

At the 12th hole, Woods' approach shot from the fairway landed just 4 feet from the cup, prompting the easy birdie opportunity.

CLEMONS: Tiger Woods has a clean bill of health and a recaptured love of golf

Two holes later, Woods produced his most stellar shot of the day.

For his second shot at the par-4 14th, Woods' approach garnered a fortuitous bounce off the first cut of rough ... and then trickled toward the hole.

Once again, Woods was confronted with an eminently doable birdie putt, which helped put him in the leaderboard class with the likes of Fowler (5-under), Gary Woodland (currently 4-under), Rory McIlroy (currently 3-under) and the white-hot Brooks Koepka (currently 3-under), who has won three of golf's last seven majors.

For the 18th, Woods got himself withing striking distance of an eagle at the par-5 finishing hole; and sure enough, he buried the 35-foot putt, eliciting a patented fist pump from Woods ... along with raucous applause from the East Lake gallery.

Stay tuned for more Tour Championship coverage on 11Alive News and 11ALive.com.

© 2018 WXIA