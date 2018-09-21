ATLANTA–11Alive Sports offers a Tiger Tracker blog for the Tour Championship, as Tiger Woods chases his first professional tournament victory in five years.

To get things up to speed, Woods carded a 5-under 65 on Thursday, capped by an eagle-3 on the par-5 18th hole, subsequently sending the gallery at historic East Lake Golf Club into a raucous frenzy.

Tiger's playing partner on Friday: Rickie Fowler, who opened the day tied with Woods for first place.

CLICK HERE FOR THE UPDATED LEADERBOARD

2:39 EST

Woods, who's currently locked into a two-way tie for first place with Jon Rahm (6-under), missed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 4th hole, apparently misreading the slope around the hole.

On the plus, Woods' approach shot from the left side of the fairway was picture-perfect.

2:57 p.m.

At the 5th hole, Woods had an uphill putt from 25 feet for birdie. Everything looked good in the beginning ... before the ball ran out of gas slightly moved to the left of the hole.

A solid par, nonetheless.

CLEMONS: Tiger Woods has a clean bill of health and a recaptured love of golf

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

3:16 p.m.

Tiger settles for a disappointing five at the par-5 6th hole. What made it so tough to swallow?

a) Woods birdied this hole on Thursday. It helped him break par for the first time in the tournament.

b) Tiger essentially lost ground on Rahm and Fowler by not claiming birdie here. Rickie Fowler took full advantage of the situation, however, posting a four on the hole.

In fact, Fowler has gone 3-under since the 2nd hole.

3:29 p.m.

Another nondescript par for Woods, as he begins to weave a pattern on the front nine, in terms of limiting his mistakes and waiting for better scoring opportunities on the back nine.

Of equal importance, Woods gained a shot back from Jon Rahm, who just dropped out of the lead.

3:56 p.m.

Woods fails to card a three on the par-4 9th hole, thus falling two shots behind the leader Fowler.

“To be able to play golf again and earn my way back to this level is something that I was hoping I would do at the beginning of the year, but I didn’t know. And I’ve done it," said Woods. He will tee off tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. ET. – TGR

https://t.co/91wNaIUBBT — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 21, 2018

CLICK HERE FOR THE UPDATED LEADERBOARD

4:11 p.m.

Rickie Fowler just bogeyed the par-4 10th hole, cutting his two-shot lead in half. Consequently, with his par on the same hole, Woods trails the leader by just one stroke.

4:14 p.m.

Woods went for broke on the par-3 11th hole, trying to get the ball on the shallow side of the green–the result of a difficult pin placement for Friday.

The ball initially hit the rough and then trickled down into a little valley.

On the plus, side, Woods should have a clear vantage point of his uphill chip, perhaps allowing him to put extra backspin on the shot.

© 2018 WXIA