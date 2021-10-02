Braves fan who finished chemo, met hero meets a legend after invite to game by fellow fan who heard her story

Tina Jackson was invited to a VIP suite for Friday night's game.

ATLANTA — A Braves fan who finished chemotherapy and then got to meet one of the team's stars after bringing a sign to the game got another experience of a lifetime on Friday night.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross first heard about Tina Jackson's story last month, after Jackson was convinced to bring a sign to a game that read: "Complete Chemo - Check; Go to a Braves Game - Check; Meet Dansby..."

That led to a thrilling meeting with her favorite player after shortstop Dansby Swanson's dad, standing in the stands, noticed it.

The emotional moment went viral across the Braves fanbase, and she told Kaitlyn it meant the world to her.

"If someone saw that and it made them smile, or they're going through something of their own, you can get through it," she said. "Just be positive and stay the course and you can get through it."

After a fellow fan heard her story, he helped give her another moment she won't forget.

Wayne Strickland contacted Kaitlyn after the story aired and said he won a VIP suite for a game through a cancer fundraiser, and couldn't think of anybody better to invite than Tina.

So Friday night she went to Truist Park for the VIP experience... and got a little something extra.

At the suite to joining the fans was none other than Braves legend Andruw Jones: