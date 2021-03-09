Todd Gurley set to join College GameDay for SEC Championship

The UGA legend had tweeted last week asking if he should go to the game.

ATLANTA — A beloved Bulldog will be on hand for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday before UGA heads into the SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

The college football program announced on Twitter on Friday that Gurley would be joining as a guest before the game, which is set to take place on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Gurley last week had cryptically posted on his own Twitter account: "Should I go to the SEC Championship Game?" Now we know - he will.

Gurley, one of the brightest stars ever to play at UGA, is available for the TV appearance without a home in the NFL this season. The running back returned to Georgia to play for the Atlanta Falcons last year, but the lingering effects of injuries and general ineffectiveness resulted in a somewhat lackluster season.

Still technically a free agent, the 27-year-old never caught on with a team this year.

The basics

Who : Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide

: Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide What : SEC Championship Game

: SEC Championship Game When : Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

When he first burst onto the NFL scene after leaving the Dawgs, Gurley was one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NFL. He ran for 1,100+ yards three out of his first four seasons and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in both 2017 and 2018.

He was selected as a first-team All-Pro in both those seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, and was the league's Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. He's been selected to three Pro Bowl teams in his career - all making it a little surprising that even after his Falcons stint didn't quite go as hoped, there have been no interested teams in the NFL.