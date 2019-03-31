Is Auburn now a basketball school?

It's a fair question to ask, albeit with tongue planted in cheek, in lieu of the Tigers' momentous upset of Kentucky in Sunday's Midwest regional final.

With the 77-71 victory, Auburn has advanced to its first-ever Final Four.

The Tigers are also the SEC's last remaining survivor in the NCAA Tournament.

How crazy was Auburn's victory?

Here's a look at the famous Toomer's Corner area, just off the Auburn campus.

The Auburn students are famous for decorating the oak trees with toilet paper after big football victories – a happy tradition which, in earnest, dates back to 1972.

The rolling of the trees remains one of the greatest traditions in college sports; and now the basketball team owns a little slice of Toomer Corner's illustrious heritage.

Auburn had been victimized by a senseless act of campus vandalism back in 2010, when Alabama fan Harvey Updyke allegedly poisoned two trees at Toomer's Corner – just hours after the Tigers had defeated the Crimson Tide in football (otherwise known as the Iron Bowl).

Updyke apparently spiked a pair of Toomer's oaks with a deadly herbicide. He then went on Paul Finebaum’s national radio show to brag, with zero remorse, about the supposed tree-poisoning at Toomer's Corner.

A subsequent investigation revealed that two trees had been doused by a large quantity — or even lethal dose — of Spike 80DF (Tebuthiuron).

Updyke would later recant his story, but only after police officials arrested the former state trooper with a felonious count of criminal mischief. Updyke subsequently went to jail and was ordered to pay a large fine, to the future benefit of Auburn.

That's all in the past for Toomer's Corner, which has been replenished with new oak trees at the celebrated intersection of Magnolia Avenue and College Street – directly across from Toomer's Drugs.

