Top tips to get tickets to the World Series games in Atlanta

ATLANTA — As the Atlanta Braves make their way to the World Series, many fans are looking to tag along.
Early Monday, a select group of fans was able to be the first to get their hands on tickets to the Atlanta games. Later that afternoon, Braves officials confirmed those tickets had sold out.
Tickets in the general public sale will go on sale online on the Braves official website starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. Staff said tickets will start at $350 for standing room only. Braves insiders said the tickets on Monday ranged in price from $500 to $1,000 apiece.
Braves staff said an online strategy will be important to securing a seat. They suggest logging on to the website early and getting in virtual line about 10 minutes prior to 10 a.m. They also said to make sure you leave the browser open until your purchase is confirmed.
If those tickets sell out, you can still knab them on secondary sites like Stubhub which has about 2,000 tickets currently available for the Friday and Saturday night games.
“We have seen the average price ticket for Game 3 being sold at $1,600, so it’s certainly a hot ticket - and even gets a little bit hotter going into Game 4," explains Head of Partnerships & Business Development at StubHub Adam Budelli.
StubHub is offering fans tips to avoid ticket scams ahead of the big game:
- Never buy tickets off the street or pay cash. Even as you approach the game and there’s less inventory, there are still scam artists who will try to sell you a ticket that they can’t guarantee.
- Use a trusted service with partners who verify the tickets on the site and offer a guarantee, whether it be credit or refund, that you understand. Make sure you have access to a customer service number you can contact. As StubHub is an Official Partner of the MLB, fans can rest assured their tickets are 100% verified and will get them into the game.
- Use technology to your benefit. With services like ‘view from seat,’ ‘favorites’ to follow your favorite venue, team, and price alerts, StubHub also makes it easy to find what you want when you want it, as you’re ready to return to live events.
- Be careful sharing images of your ticket on social media. Don’t invite anyone to replicate the ticket – be sure to cover the barcode if you share a photo of your ticket on social channels.
- Be sure you know before you go. This is especially important right now. Read the site, check out the venue protocols, and be sure you know what’s required of you before heading to the game. Atlanta’s Truist Park is encouraging fans to wear a mask but it is no longer required. Houston’s Minute Maid Park is not requiring masks for fans who have been fully vaccinated but fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks.