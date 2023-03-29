TOUR Championship contribution a boon to Atlanta affordable housing

Mayor Dickens' "Moving Atlanta Forward" agenda gets boost from East Lake's annual golf event

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta's quest to develop affordable housing received a shot in the arm Wednesday, thanks to the TOUR Championship.

The annual event at East Lake Golf Club, which brings together the top 30 golfers in the world to compete for the FedEx Cup Championship, is announcing a record $5.5 million charitable donation from the 2022 tournament.

A portion of those funds will go to support the Atlanta Land Trust's affordable homeownership project, including The Trust at East Lake, a 40-townhome development. The goal of this initiative is to provide permanently affordable homeownership for East Lake residents.

Affordable home ownership is part of Mayor Andre Dickens' "Moving Atlanta Forward" plan, which he unveiled at Tuesday's State of the City address. One of the four pillars of Dickens' agenda is "A City of Opportunity for All," which includes affordable housing. Dickens was part of a group of dignitaries at Wednesday's groundbreaking at East Lake, along with TOUR Championship Executive Director Alex Urban.

In addition to the 2022 TOUR Championship’s $5.5 million charitable total, the event raised $1.385 million through the TOUR Championship Charity Challenge – a nine-hole exhibition staged on the eve of the 2022 TOUR Championship – that featured former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald; former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tom Glavine; former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones; and 2022 Payne Stewart Award recipient Billy Andrade.

The 2023 TOUR Championship returns to East Lake Golf Club, Aug. 23-27. Tickets are now on sale at TOURChampionship.com/tickets.