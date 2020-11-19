Despite lack of spectators, TOUR Championship able to donate $3.5 million from 2020 tournament

The amount broke its previous donation record.

ATLANTA — The PGA's TOUR Championship, a signature Atlanta sporting event held every year at East Lake Golf Club, had to go on - like most sporting events - without a crowd this year.

That didn't stop the tournament, however, from being able to donate more than $3.5 million to charity.

The tournament announced on Thursday that they had donated $3.56 million from the 2020 tournament, which broke its previous record.

Organizers said they were able to still fund the donation in part thanks to the "Golf With a Purpose" challenge on the night before the tournament started. That was a 9-hole exhibition event that featured sports luminaries like NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and NBA legend Vince Carter, as well as pro golfers including two-time major winner Zach Johnson.

They also held a virtual fundraising event during the week of the tournament, called the TOUR Championship Golf Ball, which "encouraged donations to the tournament’s charitable beneficiaries as well a virtual auction with prizes ranging from signed memorabilia to a high-end golf vacation."