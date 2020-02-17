CHICAGO — In an NBA All-Star Game that was immediately considered one of the best in memory, Hawks star Trae Young provided one of the most amazing highlights.

The game, which was played last night in Chicago with a new experimental format in part designed to honor Kobe Bryant, went down to the wire and saw investment from the players pretty rare for an All-Star Game.

One of its signature moments came at the end of the first half, courtesy of Atlanta's Young. The point guard grabbed the ball just past his own three-point line with two seconds left, took a dribble, and heaved from half-court, dropping it in with a swish.

Trae also scooped up a nifty alley-oop to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert at one point in a play that impressed Queen Latifah and Jon Stewart.

In all, the point guard had 10 points and 10 assists for Team Giannis, who lost to Team LeBron in a game that was ultimately only decided by two points.

Young was all over All-Star weekend: He also competed in the three-point contest (though, somewhat forgettably) and played in the Rising Stars Game, where he played a part in another memorable halfcourt shot.

In that game, on Friday night, Mavericks star Luka Doncic (whom Young was traded for on draft day in 2018) hit a halfcourt shot with Trae "guarding" him.

Their reaction became something of an instant meme.

All in all, an All-Star Weekend Young, and Hawks fans, definitely won't forget.

