ATLANTA — Hawks star Trae Young has donated $10,000 to help cancel more than $1 million in medical debt for more than 500 Atlanta area families.

The medical debt relief group RIP Medical Debt announced it had partnered with Young on the initiative, which the group said will benefit 570 area famillies.

The practice of buying and canceling medical debt works through charitable groups like RIP Medical Debt who purchase the debt in bundles on secondary markets for pennies on the dollar. It allows a donation like Young's to bring relief to hundreds of people who would otherwise face the pressure of debt collectors.

“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms. Giving back to this community is extremely important to me," Young said in a release. "I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

"Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!!" he added in a tweet. "For the A #MakeADifference"

According to RIP Medical Debt, Young's donation facilitated the purchase of $1,059,168.39 in medical debt, an average of $1,858 per family.

RIP Medical Debt says it buys the debt portfolios of those most in need, but cannot target specific individuals, making the relief random.

