ATLANTA — Hawks fans are used to Trae Young providing highlights on a nightly basis, but even by his standards last night he had a special one.

In the middle of another stellar showing - 29 points on 8-12 shooting, 12 assists - Young turned in an absolute piece of artistry.

Going one-on-one with Denver guard Monte Morris at the top of the key, Trae first went between the legs, then around the back, drove right, then pulled off a sensational hesitation fake behind-the-back-pass, instead going back between his legs, to shake Morris and go in for a layup.

Here are some views:

"Trae in slow motion. Absolutely INSANE," the Hawks tweeted, with a mind-blown emoji for effect.

It was probably the play of the night in the NBA, at least by an informal survey of Twitter reaction: The league's highlight clip got 28,000 likes and 5,500 retweets.

The responses reflected what a nasty move it was Trae displayed.

For good measure, he had another pretty impressive highlight when he knocked down a three from just past halfcourt.

The Hawks did lose the game, another in a season that's been full of growing pains, but Trae continues to be a bright spot. The team is trying to get him to the All-Star Game in Chicago (an effort that appears to be working, as he's currently leading all Eastern Conference guards), and if you're interested in watching him cook some more, they've put together a nice cut of some of his best highlights for your viewing pleasure:

Put Trae in the All-Star Game! You can vote here at vote.nba.com.

