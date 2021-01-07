Hawks wait for news on Trae Young ahead of Game 6

The status of the star point guard is still up in the air on Saturday.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are on the brink of elimination tonight at State Farm Arena, and the biggest question facing the team is still whether they'll go into that game with their best player or not.

Trae Young was questionable for the last game after his foot was injured in Game 4. His status was a game-time decision decided in the negative.

Atlanta is hoping things will be different for Game 6, with their backs against the wall.

After rallying to rout the the Bucks after Trae exited Game 4 and tie the series 2-2, his absence was badly noticed in a Game 5 flop in Milwaukee, in which the Hawks lost by nine and trailed by 14 after the first quarter.

So far, the Hawks have not indicated whether Young will play Saturday night in Atlanta or not.

The basics

Who : Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks What : Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Where : State Farm Arena, Atlanta

: State Farm Arena, Atlanta When : 8:30 p.m.

: 8:30 p.m. TV : TNT

: TNT Tickets: Standing room available for $75, cheapest seats starting around $150.

Young himself hasn't offered any kind of peak. His only tweet Saturday was: "Another Day, Another Opportunity." He makes that same tweet every day.

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 3, 2021

The question mark on the opposite side is a little more clear than Young's, though equally significant: The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful, after he hyperextended his knee in Game 4.

It's hard to fathom Giannis being rushed back, especially after Milwaukee comfortably beat Atlanta without him in Game 5.