Travis Tritt playing national anthem for Braves-Dodgers Game 6

The country star and metro Atlanta native tweeted early Saturday about his performance.

ATLANTA — Country music star and metro Atlanta native Travis Tritt will be playing the national anthem before Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night, as the Braves seek to reach the World Series for the first time since 1999.

Tritt tweeted the news early Saturday morning, writing: "FYI - I will be singing our National Anthem for Game 6 of the NLCS in Atlanta tonight between the @Braves and the @Dodgers."

The team also confirmed to 11Alive he will be performing the anthem.

The 58-year-old has been in the headlines this week after announcing he would cancel shows at venues with COVID policies such as vaccine or mask requirements.

Tritt said he was not against the vaccine, telling Billboard he was "not against the vaccine" but against "forcing people to take medicine that they may not need and may not want."

He had previously said venues that require vaccinations were "discriminating" against those who were not vaccinated.

Truist Park does not have such requirements for fans.

Major League Baseball did reportedly institute a vaccine requirement for field access for managers and coaches during the playoffs, as well as other non-playing personnel such as trainers and front office staff.

It's not clear if Tritt, who lives in Paulding County, is himself is vaccinated or if MLB's vaccination policies that apply to on-field personnel employed by the league and teams would extend to others such as media personnel or pre-game performers.