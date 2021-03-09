Will Auburn finally be the team to test UGA?

The Bulldogs are away on Saturday against the No. 18 Tigers, looking to continue their run of defensive dominance.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs head into Saturday's game against Auburn on a run that has been, well, rather comfortable.

Despite a somewhat stagnant offense, their defense put down Clemson in an opening win, and that defense has done the same to every team the Dawgs have faced since.

It's been three calendar weeks and roughly 131 game minutes since Georgia allowed any points. They've only allowed six points before the fourth quarter. In most any respect, they've been untouchable.

The basics

Who : No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs What : Week 6 vs. No. 18 Auburn Tigers

: Week 6 vs. No. 18 Auburn Tigers Where : Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala. When : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS

And so now it remains to be seen, yet again, if anyone on the UGA schedule this year can make the Bulldogs defense sweat a little.

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry has been fairly one-sided in recent years (the Dawgs have won seven of the last eight meetings) but an Auburn team whose only loss was a pretty close one to Penn State presents at least the prospect of an obstacle.

Then again, Arkansas last week - coming into the game ranked in the top-10 - were also supposed to be something of an obstacle. They weren't.

The Tigers also may have played Penn State tough, but they needed a last gasp touchdown to beat Georgia State and then needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to survive a two-loss LSU team last week.

Then again, J.T. Daniels' injury issues still seem to be lingering around, and it appears unlikely he'll play Saturday. His absence would leave Stetson Bennett - who's been a bit of a mixed bag himself - to manage things again.

But ultimately the reality is if you're Georgia, with the defense you have and the way they've played this year, you're probably not terrified of the prospect of inconsistent Bo Nix and Auburn at the moment.