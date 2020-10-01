ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia's men's basketball game against Auburn Saturday has been moved ahead to noon with severe weather expected in the evening.

The game had originally been scheduled for 6 p.m.

As a result of the change, the game will air on ESPNews instead of ESPN.

It's a highly-anticipated matchup, with Auburn ranked fifth in the country and undefeated at 14-0.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are 10-4 and boast one of the country's most talented players, Anthony Edwards.

The 11Alive StormTrackers are predicting a "significant" threat from damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes tomorrow as a storm system sweeps through the state.

While much of the Atlanta metro is under a level 2 severe weather threat, Athens further to the east is under a level 1 threat.

