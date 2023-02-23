UGA Bulldogs heading to the White House

This will be the team's first visit, as they didn't go last year due to COVID restrictions.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs finally have their invite to the White House after their repeat National Championship wins.

An official with the White House confirmed the news Wednesday night.

This will be the team's first visit, as they didn't go last year due to COVID restrictions.

There was concern again this year that the team might miss out on a chance to mingle with the president, but with some help from Georgia's congressional delegation, the Dawgs got the invite.

Right now, 11Alive is still working to find out when that visit might be. So far, no official date has been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.