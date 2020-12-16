x
Here's how Atlanta area schools fared on Signing Day

Lists for UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State.

ATLANTA — Signing Day was Wednesday, bringing with it excitement for college football fans hoping their school landed the recruit who will prove to be a true game-changer.

Below, find the full classes for UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State:

UGA

We are still waiting for UGA's full list to be released. Check back here for updates.

Georgia Tech

  • Zeek Biggers, defensive lineman, Salisbury, N.C.
  • Leo Blackburn, wide receiver, Atlanta (Westlake HS)
  • James BlackStrain, wide receiver, Cocoa, Fla.
  • Sirad Bryant, defensive back, Cordele, Ga.
  • Grey Carroll, defensive lineman, Alcoa, Tenn.
  • Noah Collins, defensive lineman, Loganville (Grayson HS)
  • Kaleb Edwards, defensive back, Dacula (Dacula HS)
  • Weston Franklin, offensive lineman, Jesup, Ga.
  • Kevin Harris, defensive lineman, Loganville (Grayson HS, transfer from Alabama)
  • Jamal Haynes, wide receiver, Loganville (Grayson HS)
  • Jakiah Leftwich, offensive lineman, Atlanta (Westlake HS)
  • Chayden Peery, quarterback, Castaic, Calif.
  • Nick Pendley, offensive lineman, Canton (Creekview HS, transfer from Mississippi St.)
  • Ben Postma, tight end, Cypress, Tex.
  • Josh Robinson, defensive lineman, Douglasville (Douglas County HS)
  • Malik Rutherford, wide receiver, Miami
  • Makius Scott, defensive lineman, Gainesville (Gainesville HS, transfer from South Carolina)
  • David Shanahan, punter, County Kerry, Ireland
  • Trenilyas Tatum, linebacker, Riverdale (Mount Zion HS)
  • Kenyatta Watson II, defensive back, Loganville (Grayson HS, transfer from Texas)
  • Keion White, defensive lineman, Garner, N.C. (transfer from Old Dominion)

Georgia State

  • Marquez Bargman, offensive lineman, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
  • Montavious Cunningham, offensive lineman, Athens (Clarke Central HS)
  • Christopher Davis Jr., linebacker, Tampa, Fla.
  • Jaquan Dixon, running back, Loris, S.C.
  • Tylon Dunlap, defensive end, Charlotte, N.C.
  • Jamarion Ellis, outside linebacker/defensive end, Eastman, Ga.
  • Evan Graham, outside linebacker, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • Omarion Hammond, defensive end, Columbia, S.C.
  • Jordan Jones, inside linebacker, Smiths Station, Ala.
  • Makkah Jordan, safety, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • Brylan Lanier, cornerback, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Fuches Lewis II, nose tackle, Savannah
  • Tony McCray Jr., cornerback, Clarksdale, Miss.
  • Jaylin Tolbert, wide receiver, Greenwood, S.C.

Kennesaw State

  • Gabriel Benyard, running back, Ocilla, Ga.
  • Garland Benyard, linebacker, Ocilla, Ga.
  • William Calhoun, offensive lineman, Suwanee (Greater Atlanta Christian School)
  • Arendez Fedd, quarterback, Locust Grove (Dutchtown HS)
  • Finn Hazel-Polkinghorne, defensive lineman, Victoria, Australia
  • Jordan Love, offensive lineman, Rockledge, Fla.
  • Dominique Marshall, wide receiver, Valdosta
  • Deontre Morris, defensive back, Atlanta (Therrell HS)
  • Java'n Singletary, defensive back, Warner Robins (transfer from Georgia Southern)
  • Quandarius Smith, running back, Gainesville, Fla.
  • Adam Watkins, defensive lineman, Dacula (Dacula HS)

