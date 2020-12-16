Here's how Atlanta area schools fared on Signing Day

Lists for UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State.

ATLANTA — Signing Day was Wednesday, bringing with it excitement for college football fans hoping their school landed the recruit who will prove to be a true game-changer.

Below, find the full classes for UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State:

UGA

We are still waiting for UGA's full list to be released. Check back here for updates.

Georgia Tech

Zeek Biggers, defensive lineman, Salisbury, N.C.

Leo Blackburn, wide receiver, Atlanta (Westlake HS)

James BlackStrain, wide receiver, Cocoa, Fla.

Sirad Bryant, defensive back, Cordele, Ga.

Grey Carroll, defensive lineman, Alcoa, Tenn.

Noah Collins, defensive lineman, Loganville (Grayson HS)

Kaleb Edwards, defensive back, Dacula (Dacula HS)

Weston Franklin, offensive lineman, Jesup, Ga.

Kevin Harris, defensive lineman, Loganville (Grayson HS, transfer from Alabama)

Jamal Haynes, wide receiver, Loganville (Grayson HS)

Jakiah Leftwich, offensive lineman, Atlanta (Westlake HS)

Chayden Peery, quarterback, Castaic, Calif.

Nick Pendley, offensive lineman, Canton (Creekview HS, transfer from Mississippi St.)

Ben Postma, tight end, Cypress, Tex.

Josh Robinson, defensive lineman, Douglasville (Douglas County HS)

Malik Rutherford, wide receiver, Miami

Makius Scott, defensive lineman, Gainesville (Gainesville HS, transfer from South Carolina)

David Shanahan, punter, County Kerry, Ireland

Trenilyas Tatum, linebacker, Riverdale (Mount Zion HS)

Kenyatta Watson II, defensive back, Loganville (Grayson HS, transfer from Texas)

Keion White, defensive lineman, Garner, N.C. (transfer from Old Dominion)

Georgia State

Marquez Bargman, offensive lineman, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Montavious Cunningham, offensive lineman, Athens (Clarke Central HS)

Christopher Davis Jr., linebacker, Tampa, Fla.

Jaquan Dixon, running back, Loris, S.C.

Tylon Dunlap, defensive end, Charlotte, N.C.

Jamarion Ellis, outside linebacker/defensive end, Eastman, Ga.

Evan Graham, outside linebacker, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Omarion Hammond, defensive end, Columbia, S.C.

Jordan Jones, inside linebacker, Smiths Station, Ala.

Makkah Jordan, safety, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brylan Lanier, cornerback, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Fuches Lewis II, nose tackle, Savannah

Tony McCray Jr., cornerback, Clarksdale, Miss.

Jaylin Tolbert, wide receiver, Greenwood, S.C.

Kennesaw State