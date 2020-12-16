Here's how Atlanta area schools fared on Signing Day

ATLANTA — Signing Day was Wednesday, bringing with it excitement for college football fans hoping their school landed the recruit who will prove to be a true game-changer.
Below, find the full classes for UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State:
UGA
We are still waiting for UGA's full list to be released. Check back here for updates.
Georgia Tech
- Zeek Biggers, defensive lineman, Salisbury, N.C.
- Leo Blackburn, wide receiver, Atlanta (Westlake HS)
- James BlackStrain, wide receiver, Cocoa, Fla.
- Sirad Bryant, defensive back, Cordele, Ga.
- Grey Carroll, defensive lineman, Alcoa, Tenn.
- Noah Collins, defensive lineman, Loganville (Grayson HS)
- Kaleb Edwards, defensive back, Dacula (Dacula HS)
- Weston Franklin, offensive lineman, Jesup, Ga.
- Kevin Harris, defensive lineman, Loganville (Grayson HS, transfer from Alabama)
- Jamal Haynes, wide receiver, Loganville (Grayson HS)
- Jakiah Leftwich, offensive lineman, Atlanta (Westlake HS)
- Chayden Peery, quarterback, Castaic, Calif.
- Nick Pendley, offensive lineman, Canton (Creekview HS, transfer from Mississippi St.)
- Ben Postma, tight end, Cypress, Tex.
- Josh Robinson, defensive lineman, Douglasville (Douglas County HS)
- Malik Rutherford, wide receiver, Miami
- Makius Scott, defensive lineman, Gainesville (Gainesville HS, transfer from South Carolina)
- David Shanahan, punter, County Kerry, Ireland
- Trenilyas Tatum, linebacker, Riverdale (Mount Zion HS)
- Kenyatta Watson II, defensive back, Loganville (Grayson HS, transfer from Texas)
- Keion White, defensive lineman, Garner, N.C. (transfer from Old Dominion)
Georgia State
- Marquez Bargman, offensive lineman, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Montavious Cunningham, offensive lineman, Athens (Clarke Central HS)
- Christopher Davis Jr., linebacker, Tampa, Fla.
- Jaquan Dixon, running back, Loris, S.C.
- Tylon Dunlap, defensive end, Charlotte, N.C.
- Jamarion Ellis, outside linebacker/defensive end, Eastman, Ga.
- Evan Graham, outside linebacker, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Omarion Hammond, defensive end, Columbia, S.C.
- Jordan Jones, inside linebacker, Smiths Station, Ala.
- Makkah Jordan, safety, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Brylan Lanier, cornerback, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Fuches Lewis II, nose tackle, Savannah
- Tony McCray Jr., cornerback, Clarksdale, Miss.
- Jaylin Tolbert, wide receiver, Greenwood, S.C.
Kennesaw State
- Gabriel Benyard, running back, Ocilla, Ga.
- Garland Benyard, linebacker, Ocilla, Ga.
- William Calhoun, offensive lineman, Suwanee (Greater Atlanta Christian School)
- Arendez Fedd, quarterback, Locust Grove (Dutchtown HS)
- Finn Hazel-Polkinghorne, defensive lineman, Victoria, Australia
- Jordan Love, offensive lineman, Rockledge, Fla.
- Dominique Marshall, wide receiver, Valdosta
- Deontre Morris, defensive back, Atlanta (Therrell HS)
- Java'n Singletary, defensive back, Warner Robins (transfer from Georgia Southern)
- Quandarius Smith, running back, Gainesville, Fla.
- Adam Watkins, defensive lineman, Dacula (Dacula HS)