ATHENS, Georgia — Georgia Game Week on Look Alive Podcast: What is a red wolf?
- Wes Blankenship and Radi Nabulsi discuss Georgia's attempts to convince us no one is looking ahead to Notre Dame (8:30 mark).
- Also: what Jeremy Pruitt's time at Georgia tells us about his struggles at Tennessee (12:35 mark).
- Plus, LSU-Texas and an early look at what could be college football's biggest playoff controversy (36:05 mark).
This week's episode features interviews with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center Trey Hill, and defensive lineman David Marshall.
6:26 - Kirby Smart on freshman pass rusher Nolan Smith
8:30 - “No one in our building’s working on Notre Dame.” - Kirby Smart, Trey Hill and David Marshall
12:35 - What Jeremy Pruitt’s time at Georgia tells us about his struggles at Tennessee
21:30 - Biggest takeaway from Murray State into Arkansas State (seriously)
26:07 - Georgia injury updates and corresponding moves
28:48 - Best Georgia freshman class ever?
31:14 - George Pickens hype train
36:05 - LSU vs. Texas - retrospective to 2018 and (potentially) the playoff’s biggest controversy