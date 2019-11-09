ATHENS, Georgia — Georgia Game Week on Look Alive Podcast: What is a red wolf?

Wes Blankenship and Radi Nabulsi discuss Georgia's attempts to convince us no one is looking ahead to Notre Dame (8:30 mark).

's time at Georgia tells us about his struggles at (12:35 mark). Plus, LSU-Texas and an early look at what could be college football's biggest playoff controversy (36:05 mark).

This week's episode features interviews with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center Trey Hill, and defensive lineman David Marshall.



Episode guide:

6:26 - Kirby Smart on freshman pass rusher Nolan Smith

8:30 - “No one in our building’s working on Notre Dame.” - Kirby Smart, Trey Hill and David Marshall

12:35 - What Jeremy Pruitt’s time at Georgia tells us about his struggles at Tennessee

21:30 - Biggest takeaway from Murray State into Arkansas State (seriously)

26:07 - Georgia injury updates and corresponding moves

28:48 - Best Georgia freshman class ever?

31:14 - George Pickens hype train

36:05 - LSU vs. Texas - retrospective to 2018 and (potentially) the playoff’s biggest controversy



