ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs have high hopes of sealing their third No. 1 recruiting class in a row on National Signing Day.

As UGA fans wait on top recruits like offensive lineman Broderick Jones to make their decisions official, here's how the Dawgs have already officially announced on Twitter:

UPDATE: Broderick Jones chooses UGA on National Signing Day

The Bulldogs have already signed national stars such as Arizona cornerback Kelee Ringo, Rome, Ga. offensive tackle Tate Ratledge, California running back Kendall Milton and Nevada tight end Darnell Washington.

Jones, widely considered one of the top-10 recruits in the country, became the crown jewel of the day when he announced to the world at Lithonia High School he would be joining the Dawgs.

Coach Kirby Smart is looking to keep the Dawgs on top after bringing in the No. 1 class both last year and in 2018, as ranked by Rivals.

