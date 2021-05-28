UGA softball advances to Women's College World Series over Florida

The Bulldogs swept the best-of-3 series 2-0.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the Women's College World Series, and in the most satisfying way possible.

UGA's softball team finished a sweep in their best-of-3 super-regional contest against the hated Florida Gators on Saturday, 6-0.

The Gators had entered the series heavily favored, ranked the No. 4 team in the country and the regular season SEC champions. Florida had made it to the championship game of the SEC Tournament, while Georgia had been knocked out in the first round by Kentucky.

But none of that mattered.

The Dawgs dominated the two games, first with a 4-0 win on Friday before blanking the Gators again on Saturday to seal the deal. It's the fifth time the Bulldogs have gone to the Women's College World Series.

Georgia brought in a run in each of the first three innings, including with solo home runs in the second and third by Jaiden Fields and Jayda Kearney.

Sydney Kuma, who doubled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 6-0.

Mary Wilson Avant went the distance for the Bulldogs, pitching seven shutout innings.

The Women's College World Series will start June 3 and run until June 9. Georgia will join seven other teams in Oklahoma City competing for the national championship.