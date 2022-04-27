UGA's Travon Walker awaits big night as presumptive No. 1 pick in NFL Draft

Most major mock drafts now have the defensive end going first to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ATLANTA — Thursday night is shaping up to be another massive night for the Georgia Bulldogs.

One of the Dawgs' own, Travon Walker, is widely being tabbed to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.11Alive's Maria Martin spoke to Walker ahead of his draft party for the big moment.

"It's a very special moment for me, it's something I've always knew I wanted to do. A dream come true. I've always wanted to do it, since I was 7 years old. It's truly a blessing," he said.

It was only in the last week that industry opinion largely coalesced around the belief that the Jags are targeting the UGA defensive end.

Now, come draft day, virtually every major mock draft is projecting Walker - a Thomaston, Georgia native who started all 15 games for the Dawgs last season and starred with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss for a defense that led the team to the national title - will go No. 1.

"Those years at Georgia definitely set me up for the best," he said.

Walker said he learned a lot under Head Coach Kirby Smart and said any NFL team that picks him up will get a hard worker.

"Someone who's going to show up and do what's asked of me to do by the team and coaches and just somebody who is going to give it their all everyday," Walker said.

"Signs are now strongly pointing to Walker as the top pick," McShay wrote ahead of the Draft, with Jacksonville "intrigued by Walker's upside and traits."

TEGNA's Locked On Podcast Network also projects Walker at No. 1. Here's what Jaguars podcaster Tony Wiggins had to say about the possible selection of Walker at No. 1:

"Trent Baalke is all about measurables and Travon has Myles Garrett freakiness to his make up. The athletic profile at a need position was just too much to overlook."

Walker has faced questions about his production at Georgia, but the consensus now appears to be that the Jaguars are willing to make a big bet on his skills and potential.