UGA-Vanderbilt game for Saturday canceled, will be rescheduled for Dec. 19

The game is set to be Senior Day.

ATHENS, Ga. — Saturday’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt has been canceled, sources confirm to UGASports.

The game, which was to be Senior Day, will be rescheduled for Dec. 19 unless Georgia makes the SEC Championship Game.

#UGA is planning to play Vandy Dec. 19. Senior Day may happen after all! pic.twitter.com/WgKGcSEAwc — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) December 4, 2020

This is the second game cancellation for the Bulldogs, following the season’s earlier-scheduled game at Missouri.

The SEC office issued this statement:

The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 5 has been postponed due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.

The Vanderbilt at Georgia game will be rescheduled for December 19. Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.