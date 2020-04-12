UGA-Vanderbilt game for Saturday canceled, will be rescheduled for Dec. 19

ATHENS, Ga. — Saturday’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt has been canceled, sources confirm to UGASports.
The game, which was to be Senior Day, will be rescheduled for Dec. 19 unless Georgia makes the SEC Championship Game.
This is the second game cancellation for the Bulldogs, following the season’s earlier-scheduled game at Missouri.
The SEC office issued this statement:
The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 5 has been postponed due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.
The Vanderbilt at Georgia game will be rescheduled for December 19. Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.