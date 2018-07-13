If nothing else, John Isner has earned the undisputed moniker of Marathon Man.

On Friday, the former UGA star lost a five-set thriller to Kevin Anderson (7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24) in the Wimbledon semifinals, the second-longest match in tournament history (6 hours, 35 minutes).

For those with short memories, Isner also participated in the longest match in Wimbledon history.

Back in 2010, his first-round encounter with Nicolas Mahut involved an exhaustive fifth set that consumed 138 games and two days of full action.

Isner ended up taking the decisive set by a 70-68 tally.

Kevin Anderson advances to the Wimbledon final after a 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24 win over John Isner.



The second-longest match in Wimbledon history took 6 hours and 35 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gNAUV3m77D — SI Tennis (@SI_Tennis) July 13, 2018

Come Sunday, Anderson will face the winner of the other gentleman's semifinal, pitting Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal.

Anderson also garnered a measure of revenge on this day: In 2007, the University of Illinois alum lost to Isner in the individual finals for the NCAA tennis championship.

Even in defeat, though, Isner (rated as the world's 893rd-ranked player upon turning pro in 2007) comes out looking like a winner here.

Five years from now, fans might have trouble recalling who captured the men's crown; but they'll undoubtedly remember Isner (13 ATP titles, zero major championships) owning a 1-2 sweep of the longest affairs in Wimbledon history.

The North Carolina native has essentially become the tennis version of Kevin Costner's memorable character in the golf movie, Tin Cup.

With Isner out of this year's tourney, the USA drought carries on for at least another year.

No American male has won the Wimbledon singles title since Pete Sampras in 2000.

