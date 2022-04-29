Upstart pro fighting league picks Atlanta for summer series

The PFL will make Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta it's home, with fights airing live on ESPN and ESPN+.

ATLANTA — The Professional Fighters League, a fast-growing mixed martial arts league, will hold the second half of its 2022 Regular Season in Atlanta.

The PFL will make Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta it's home, with fights airing live on ESPN and ESPN+. Tickets will go on sale the week of May 9. Overtime Elite Arena is located in Atlantic Station.



The final three events of the regular season take place on June 17, June 24, and July 1 as fighters across the league’s six-weight divisions look to punch their tickets to the 2022 PFL Playoffs.

The PFL features stars like Kayla Harrison and Clay Collard and is the first and only MMA league with a true sports season format where fighters worldwide compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship.

The four competitors in each division who earn the most points advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with a $1 million prize.

