When Carli Lloyd isn't busy winning World Cups, she could consider a side-gig in the NFL.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star turned heads on Tuesday with her kicking display for....the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lloyd, who scored three goals as the U.S. stormed their way to becoming back-to-back world champions in France earlier this summer, spent a day with the Eagles, where she kicked one field goal from as far out as 55 yards.

For reference, the longest field goal in the NFL last season was 63 yards. Fewer than half the starting kickers in the NFL last season kicked a field goal 55 yards or longer.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

According to ESPN, Lloyd was kicking 40-yard field goals with ease.

In a video from the practice, she said it was "awesome to be here" and repeated the team chant: "Fly Eagles Fly."

Lloyd, a New Jersey native, is a lifelong Eagles fan.

The 37-year-old is the seventh-leading scorer in U.S. Women's Soccer history and two-time FIFA World Player of the Year.

She currently plays for Sky Blue FC in New Jersey.

MORE SPORTS HEADLINES

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration

Meet the first 7 US Olympians for the 2020 Tokyo Games

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles becomes first person ever to land double-double dismount