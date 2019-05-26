AUBURN, Ala. — The man known as the voice of the Auburn Tigers and his wife were killed in a two-vehicle accident late Saturday, AuburnSports.com confirms.

Rod Bramblett was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham according to the Opelika-Auburn News but later died. His wife, Paula, died shortly after arriving at East Alabama Medical Center earlier in the evening.

According to AuburnSports.com, Bramblett has been the voice of football and men's basketball broadcasts since June 2003. Bramblett was also already calling Auburn baseball for years before he earned the title "Voice of the Tigers."

