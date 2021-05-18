Atlanta Track Club names 2021 POWERADE All-Metro Track & Field Team

Voting open for Most Outstanding Athlete awards

ATLANTA — 24 of Georgia’s top high school track and field athletes and six relay teams have been named to the 2021 POWERADE All-Metro High School Track & Field Team. The all-star lineup was announced today by Atlanta Track Club. Every member and every team named to this year’s group of honorees was crowned a state champion in their respective discipline and classification at the GHSA state meets last week.

Athletes are chosen based not just on state meet performance, but also on season’s best performances, consistency throughout the season and head-to-head competition in major events. The athletes must be in good academic standing at their schools.

The team will be honored at a banquet hosted by Atlanta Track Club at a banquet in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, June 9. The Most Outstanding male and female track and Most Outstanding male and female field athletes will also be named at that banquet. Voting opened today for those awards at 11Alive.com and will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on May 24. Votes will be paired with input from coaches to determine the winners who will receive a $1,500 scholarship from Atlanta Track Club.

“The Atlanta area’s best high school athletes returned to the track and to the field with focus and intensity in 2021,” said Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club Rich Kenah. “We look forward to bringing all these standout young men and women together to celebrate their successes and support their futures.”

The POWERADE All-Metro Track & Field Banquet is Atlanta Track Club’s longest-running event, returning in 2021 for the 56th time after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s banquet will be held outdoors at Atlanta Track Club to allow for safe social distancing.

Vote for the top athletes below.