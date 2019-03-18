Warren Buffett, the famous business magnate (Berkshire Hathaway) and philanthropist, didn't become the world's third-richest billionaire without knowing how to play the angles and incentivize the masses.

With the NCAA Tournament launching this week, Buffett (reported net worth: $82.5 billion) has brought attention to one of his game-of-chance passions: Bracket-contest office pools.

The Nebraska native, who in previous years offered a princely sum of $1 billion to anyone who could create the perfect NCAA bracket (odds of winning: 1 in 9.2 quintillion), has invoked a modern spin on the old contest:

Anyone who can nail all Sweet 16 picks would receive $1 million per year ... for life!

For clarification purposes, this would call for the uber-lucky entrant to turn in a sheet of 32 perfect selections for Round 1 ... and then 16 precise picks for Round 2.

No exceptions.

Seems easy enough, right? But alas, there's a catch.

Only Berkshire Hathaway employees – roughly 400,000 strong, when tabulating the whole conglomerate, including offices/stores in Atlanta – are eligible to collect the cool $1 million every year.

In other words, if you know of any Berkshire Hathaway employees living in metro Atlanta, please alert them to two pieces of vital information:

This story ... which will hopefully lead to a company-wide email about joining Buffett's exclusive contest.

Jay Clemons' nine detailed keys to creating the perfect NCAA bracket. The odds of being letter-perfect for this contest are staggering, as mentioned above.

But there's also a nice consolation prize to consider: According to Forbes.com, the best performance for picking Rounds 1 and 2, among Berkshire Hathaway employees, would warrant a payout of $100,000.

So get cracking!