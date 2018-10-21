Saturday night was indeed alright for fighting in the NBA, with the Lakers and Rockers exchanging punches in a brouhaha that included LeBron James shielding his best friend (Chris Paul) from any contact with his own Los Angeles teammates.

However, there's a new twist to the story, involving Lakers guard Rajon Rondo.

According to a close-up shot from the ESPN cameras, Rondo might have spat on Paul, preceding the eye poke from Paul ... and subsequent punch combination from Rondo.

We've watched the pre-fight footage numerous times at the 11Alive offices, and there still isn't a clean consensus as to what transpired between the guards.

Did Rondo ...

a) Intentionally spit on Paul during the discussion?

b) Accidentally spit in Paul's direction while trading barbs?

c) Blow a fake kiss at Paul, very similar to how Lance Stephenson once provoked LeBron a few years back?

What do you think?

