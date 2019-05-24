For the first time in more than 50 years, the Indianapolis 500 has a new television home.

IndyCar signed a new media rights deal with NBC Sports Group that will drastically grow its exposure and move the Indianapolis 500 to a different network for the first time since 1965.

The is the 103rd Indianapolis 500 race which will take place on Sunday, May 26.

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Indy 500 beginning at 11:00am ET on Sunday, May 26. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

(Note: To gain full access to live coverage on NBC Sports for sports events on NBC and NBCSN, including full-event replays, you must verify your cable satellite, or telco subscription).